Hundreds of thousands of stateless people are living in legal limbo in the U.S.

Conflicts, wars, and other geopolitical crises around the world have left millions of people without a country. They are called “the stateless," and their plight is finally being recognized by the Biden administration. Stephanie Sy reports.

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West.

