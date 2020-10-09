Hurricane Delta could bring ‘inundation’ to Louisiana coast

Judy Woodruff:

Hurricane Delta is lashing the U.S. Gulf Coast tonight.

The Category 2 storm is expected to make landfall in Southwest Louisiana this evening. Outer bands have been hitting throughout the afternoon, dumping rain in towns and cities including Galveston in Southeast Texas and pounding Lake Charles in Louisiana with strong winds. This is the second hurricane to hit the region in just six weeks. It is also the fifth hurricane and 10th named storm to make landfall in the U.S. this season, making this one of the most active hurricane seasons in a century.

Ken Graham is the director of the National Hurricane Center. And he joins me now from Miami.

Ken Graham, thank you for joining us again.

Give us the very latest on where Hurricane Delta is.