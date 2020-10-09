Leader of Nobel Peace Prize-winning World Food Programme on global starvation crisis

David Beasley:

Well, this is what's really, I think, the great news that we have gotten this award, so we can really have a call to action.

The bad news is the fact that we should be getting this award because of all the hunger around the world. And, quite frankly, it's — most of it is manmade-driven. And if you compound that with climate extremes, when you look at the fact of, just in the last three years, the number of people on the brink of starvation had risen before COVID 80 million to 135 million.

And now, with COVID, the number of people — and I'm not talking about people going to bed hungry — on the brink of starvation is now to 270 starvation 270 million people.

And, quite frankly, with the billionaires making hundreds of billions of dollars with COVID, we're facing the worst humanitarian crises since World War II. They need to step up. We need an extra $5 billion to save millions of lives around the world.

This is a call to action. With all the wealth in the world today, no one should be dying from hunger, not a single person.