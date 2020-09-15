Hurricane Sally could unleash torrential rain and significant storm surge on Mobile

Judy Woodruff:

Hurricane Sally is slowly making its way to the Gulf Coast tonight.

And, as of now, Alabama is squarely in the path. The city of Mobile is on high alert. It could see rainfall of 10 to 20 inches and a surge of water that is seven feet above normal.

Sandy Stimpson is the mayor of Mobile, and he joins me now.

Mayor Stimpson, thank you so much for talking with us.

Tell us, as of now, what do you expect?