Hutchinson says Biden infrastructure plan too ‘extreme,’ criticizes price tag

Asa Hutchinson:

Whenever you talk about an infrastructure plan, he needs to talk about traditional infrastructure, which is roads and bridges and airports and water systems.

You do not need to laden that infrastructure plan with social programs. That confuses the American public and it's not true infrastructure.

Secondly, I know he once again said we need to have bipartisan support. And there is communication going on, on the Republican side. The Republicans have presented a plan, but we have to get serious about getting this in a bipartisan fashion that is trimmed down, that is affordable, that really goes to traditional infrastructure in our country that is needed, but that it has to be an amount that we can afford.

His is over the top in terms of cost, and then you add to that the American Families Plan. I think there is at least $6 trillion in spending. In Arkansas and in many states, we're going to have a hard time spending the money from the previous stimulus plans and packages that have come forth.

We do not need to have that level of spending that's going to increase our debt significantly in the United States.