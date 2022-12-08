‘I cried tears of joy’: Griner’s former coach discusses WNBA star’s newfound freedom

Dawn Staley:

I mean, I really don't care. I don't — I don't really — I never commented on it, because all of my strength and all of my desires to bring really home were for Brittney.

I don't want to compare. I don't want — I mean, there are a lot of places in which things aren't equitable here in the States with men, women or whatever, Black, white. That argument is for another time. We wanted to put all our synergy into bringing Brittney home.

Now that she's home, let's have — let's have it all. Let's talk about it all. Do I think that if it was a LeBron, a Tom Brady or somebody else, I think — I think we would probably be moving a little bit quicker. And that's not on our doing. That's not on our doing.

I do think it's all predicated on Russia and their unpredictability in how they — how they operate. I do think Brittney coming home, and them relinquishing Brittney, has a lot to do with her actually playing in their country. And it may be showing her a little bit more grace than some other prisoners.

So, I mean, I think you have to — you have to — you have to think about that as well. But when I say I pray for all of our prisoners, our American citizens who are wrongfully detained or detained in another country, if we can get them home. I pray that they get home to their loved ones.