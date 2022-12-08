Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
Thursday on the NewsHour, American basketball star Brittney Griner is released from detention in Russia in exchange for an arms dealer held in the United States. Then, Congress gives final passage to legislation that protects same-sex and interracial marriage. Plus, Ukraine’s electrical workers risk their lives to restore power as Russia targets the country’s energy grid.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.