IAEA calls for demilitarized zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine

Nick Schifrin:

Ukrainian and American officials we speak to, Judy, are worried about three principal things. The first one is the staff.

Some were executed, some were tortured right after Russia took over the plant. And the worry is that a staff error could create some kind of nuclear incident.

But I spent today talking with a staff member from the plant. And he actually downplays of the risk a little bit. He says there about 4,000 to 5,000 staff still working in the plant. That's down from about 11,000.

And he said that Russian soldiers do not interrupt their work, and that he actually even wouldn't feel the presence of Russian soldiers, if not for the shelling, which brings us to point number two that people are worried about, the physical safety of the plant.

You heard Grossi identify damage to a building that houses fresh nuclear fuel. And U.S. officials tell me that Russia fired a rocket that created a fire at the coal ash inside the plant. But, overall, the U.S. says the structure is intact and they are not identifying any kind of increased radiation, which leads to number three, perhaps.

The principal concern on the U.S. and Ukrainian side is that the electricity running into the plant could be cut. The plant needs that electricity to cool the reactors to prevent any kind of meltdown. But the officials we're talking to say — and, in addition, the plant worker I spoke to said this as well — that the Russians are actually aiming their weapons at the sources of electricity, both the lines of electricity coming into Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as well as the power stations that form the plant's external sources of power.

Now, Ukrainian soldiers have launched an offensive to keep those lines intact. But the threat, Judy, that — the plant's power being taken away is incredibly dangerous. That is what led to Fukushima, that plant losing power. And that is what U.S. and Ukrainian officials are most worried about tonight.