September 6, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Correction: A segment in this episode incorrectly states author Tova Friedman's name as Tova Beck-Friedman. We regret the error.

Tuesday on the NewsHour, inspectors reveal their findings from the nuclear plant caught in the crossfire between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders. We examine legal issues surrounding former President Trump following the appointment of a special master to review documents seized by the FBI. Plus, a study suggests climate change increases the chance of a destructive flood event in California.

