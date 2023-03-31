IAEA chief says nuclear accident ‘entirely possible’ at Ukraine plant occupied by Russians

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
Europe’s largest nuclear plant remains caught in the crossfire of the war in Ukraine. Wednesday, the director-general of the UN's nuclear agency, Rafael Grossi, visited the Zaporizhzhia power plant in southern Ukraine to assess its stability, safety and damage. He told Nick Schifrin that conditions have worsened and there is not yet a deal to ensure the plant stays safely operational.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
