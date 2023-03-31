Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Friday on the NewsHour, Republicans rally around former President Trump after his indictment over hush-money payments during the 2016 campaign. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency visits a nuclear plant on the front lines of Russia's war in Ukraine. Plus, David Brooks and Karen Tumulty weigh in on Trump's legal battles and how they could affect political divides in the U.S.
