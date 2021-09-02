Despite being downgraded to a storm, Ida pummeled East Coast states

Judy Woodruff:

Cities on the East Coast are grappling with the devastating impact of Ida tonight. The storm system inundated communities with historic flooding, tornadoes and shut down transportation.

At least 40 more deaths have been linked to the storm system since it struck with new fury yesterday, a dozen of them in New York City. In Louisiana, state officials say there were four more deaths of nursing home residents who were evacuated before Hurricane Ida first hit.

State officials were turned away from inspecting the facility where they were relocated. Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power four days after Ida first landed as a hurricane.

Roby Chavez, who is the "NewsHour"'s communities correspondent in New Orleans, has our report.