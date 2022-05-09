‘I’m just getting started’: Musician Jon Batiste on the next phase of his musical journey

Jeffrey Brown
Jeffrey Brown
Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport
Alison Thoet
Alison Thoet
Leave your feedback
Multi-talented musician Jon Batiste received the most nominations of any artist at the recent Grammys, capturing a total of 11 in all in a wide variety of categories. He also came away with the most wins, including the biggest, "Album of the year," for his recording titled “We Are." Jeffrey Brown spoke with Batiste about what has led to his success for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: