‘I’m just getting started’: Musician Jon Batiste on the next phase of his musical journey

Multi-talented musician Jon Batiste received the most nominations of any artist at the recent Grammys, capturing a total of 11 in all in a wide variety of categories. He also came away with the most wins, including the biggest, "Album of the year," for his recording titled “We Are." Jeffrey Brown spoke with Batiste about what has led to his success for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

