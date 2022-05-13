Image of Milky Way’s black hole marks new era in space science

For decades scientists have believed there is a black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. For the first time this week, they released an astonishing image of it, about 27,000 light years away from Earth. An international collaboration of scientists and telescopes made the discovery. Miles O'Brien explores some of the mysteries surrounding the black hole.

