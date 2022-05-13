Image of Milky Way’s black hole marks new era in space science

Leave your feedback
For decades scientists have believed there is a black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. For the first time this week, they released an astonishing image of it, about 27,000 light years away from Earth. An international collaboration of scientists and telescopes made the discovery. Miles O'Brien explores some of the mysteries surrounding the black hole.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: