WATCH LIVE: Astronomers reveal ‘groundbreaking’ findings about the Milky Way

The international network of researchers who first pictured a black hole say they have another big announcement coming out on Thursday about our own galaxy. The Event Horizon Telescope project and the European Southern Observatory have teased “groundbreaking Milky Way results,” which scientists will reveal in a news conference hosted in Garching, Germany.

The news conference is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 12.

The creation of the first image in 2019 was an historic achievement that pictured a black hole from a nearby galaxy. The Event Horizon Telescope, made up of eight radio telescope observatories around the world, also captured data from Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, but at the time of the 2019 release, the team was still processing that information. The organizers have not said whether the new findings are related to Sagittarius A*.

