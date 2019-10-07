Impeachment subpoenas hit Pentagon, White House as second whistleblower steps forward

Yamiche Alcindor:

The White House is really preparing to push back on impeachment like it's a campaign issue.

So they're not treating this really as a legal issue, as much as a messaging issue. So, this week, Vice President Mike Pence launched a national tour where he's going to be visiting districts won by President Trump in 2016 and then won by congressional Democrats in 2018.

He's going to be basically making the case that these Republicans are going to be better for these voters and that these voters who liked President Trump enough in 2016 are now being betrayed by Democrats because they're focusing too much on impeaching the president and not on getting — getting through with issues like health care or the — or other things that they have promised Democrats and other voters.

So the other thing to note is that the president's campaign had a call today where they announced that they're going to make it harder for Republicans trying to challenge the president to get on the ballot in all these different states.

Now, they say that this is coming not from a position of weakness, but the president essentially is going to be — it's going to be easier for him not to face people on the ballot. If you're trying to challenge President Trump, it's going to be very, very hard to get on the ballot in some of these states.

The other thing to note, the Democrats are actually looking into now having the whistle-blower — at least the first whistle-blower testify off-campus, possibly in a shrouded way, so that you can't know this person's identity either through their face or how you see them.

And that's pretty unusual. But as you have the White House making their strategy, you have Democrats on the Hill essentially making their strategy.