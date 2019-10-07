What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A U.S. flag is seen unfurled at the Pentagon between the spires of the Air Force Memorial during a 9/11 observance in Arlington, Virginia, in 2017. Photo by Joshua Roberts/Reuters
Pentagon and budget office subpoenaed in impeachment inquiry

Politics

House Democrats have issued subpoenas to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and acting White House budget director Russell Vought as part of the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Three Democratic committee chairmen demanded that Esper and Vought produce documents previously requested by Democrats by Oct. 15.

The House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees are investigating Trump’s actions pressing Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son. Trump also withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance to Ukraine.

Democrats say the documents are needed to examine the sequence of events and the reasons behind the White House’s decision.

Esper and Vought are among a host of Trump administration officials issued subpoenas as part of the impeachment inquiry.

