In Afghanistan, Biden inherits America’s longest war and Trump’s peace deal

Jane is a Beirut-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. Reporting highlights include front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.
Her reporting on the brutal civil war in Yemen was honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award, a News and Documentary Emmy Award and a Peabody Award nomination. In February 2019, Ferguson was named the George Polk Award recipient for Foreign Television reporting.
Before coming to the NewsHour Jane reported extensively for Al Jazeera English and CNN International. Ferguson is a guest professor at Princeton University, where she teaches a course on war reporting. She has lived in the Middle East for 12 years and is fluent in Arabic.
