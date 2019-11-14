In Afghanistan, fighting the Taliban increasingly involves covert operations

Jane Ferguson:

Our journey to meet with the Taliban began at sunrise, traveling far outside the capital, Kabul, to Wardak province.

It's so dangerous for Westerners in these regions now, the only way I can travel safely is by disguising myself as an Afghan woman, in a full burka to cover my face and completely shroud my body.

These roads show the scars of conflict, smashed by explosions. Each crater marks the spot of an IED. Government forces are hunkered down in small outposts on one side of the road. On the other, the Taliban occupy everything.

So, our escorts came and met us, and they are in a motorcycle leading our car away off the main road and into the mountainous area here.

This is one of the most violent parts of the country.

Just as we have arrived here, where we are going to be interviewing the Taliban commander, ironically, we are very close to government positions, and gun battles can be heard in the distance.

Despite the Taliban's confidence, this war is far from over. In fact, it is more brutal than ever. We came to find out what's happening to the people here. Village elders greeted us. Their communities are trapped between government forces and the Taliban, and they pay a heavy price for it.

Airstrikes in Afghanistan, largely by the U.S. military, are the most intense since nearly a decade ago, when 100,000 American troops were in the country as part of a surge ordered by President Obama. These Afghans are suffering under the results.

We visited several villages, all of them partially destroyed by the war from above. But it's not the planes that people here fear the most.