Without a path to peace, Afghan forces constantly fighting to root out Taliban

Jane Ferguson:

That's because, all across Afghanistan, the Taliban are launching attacks on police and government forces, and even popping up in towns and cities to audaciously grab ground momentarily.

The Afghan government is keen to show off areas like this that they have just recently retaken using the elite special forces. This area of Ghazni — I'm standing now in the middle of an old police headquarters — was held by the Taliban for over five years.

The biggest challenge will be to make sure that the government forces can hold their ground here, and they don't have to keep sending in the special forces time and time again.

And that threat is never far away. These soldiers told us Taliban fighters are less than three miles from this spot, and surely watched us arriving.

For some, not even the army can help. Siraj Khan is the governor of a neighboring province that fell to the Taliban 12 years ago. Any hope he had of a military rescue has long faded.

"They cannot remove them," he told us. "The Taliban are very strong there."

Afghan commando units are kept busy chasing out the enemy. But then they have to move on to the next inevitable Taliban advance elsewhere. The regular forces who replace them are weak and ill-equipped, and they struggle to hold on. It's the same problem American forces faced here for years.

Now, more than nine months of intensive negotiations between the United States and the Taliban have fallen apart, on the cusp of a deal for withdrawing American troops. That deal would have brought American soldiers home, but left the Afghan government to largely fend for itself, with just promises from the Taliban to negotiate with Kabul.

The problem with that, the Taliban refuses to recognize the Afghan government, calling it an American puppet. Afghanistan's minister of defense, Asadullah Khalid, still believes his forces can get the Taliban to negotiate with the Kabul government by hitting it even harder with military offensives.