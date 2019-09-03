In Afghanistan, the Taliban uses violence as leverage during peace negotiations

Jane Ferguson:

It depends very much so, Judy, on who you're talking to.

Now, you pointed out earlier there that there were riots after that booming yesterday. And they were very much so angry demonstrations against a Western presence in that part of Kabul. And that's because people have seen so much bloodshed.

Of course, we must remember that thousands of American lives have been lost in this war, but many more thousands of Afghan lives have been lost. And so there is a sense of anger whenever the Taliban are targeting Westerners and Afghans die.

We have seen a huge uptick in Afghan civilian deaths just in the last few weeks and months, with some quite shocking violence. So, people here really, really want peace. They want an end to this war.

But there is a severe fear, there is a very real fear that any American withdrawal — and this is particularly strong whenever you're talking to officials in the government here — could be too hasty.

People want to make sure that the Americans don't leave in a way that could cause the Afghan government to collapse or could endanger the Afghan security forces that the Americans and their partners here have spent so much time and energy and money building up.

So there's a sense that, of course they want a deal and they want an end to this war, but they want to make sure it's one that's done responsibly.