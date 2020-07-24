In Alabama, racial disparities in health outcomes predate the pandemic

Judy Woodruff:

There's been a great deal of attention on the spike of COVID cases in states like Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California.

But other states are struggling with it profoundly, too, like Louisiana and Alabama.

Alabama doctors and nurses are seeing record numbers of hospitalizations associated with COVID, more than 9,000 as of today. The state has reported almost 1,400 deaths since the pandemic began. And there are nearly 75,000 cases.

Stephanie Sy has a report tonight on how the virus has hit especially hard in a county in the central part of the state, and how huge health disparities among Black residents are leading to even worse outcomes.