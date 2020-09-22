In Colorado, law enforcement are on front lines of mental health crisis

Judy Woodruff:

The challenge of police confronting someone in the midst of a full-blown mental illness episode was on stark display in Rochester, New York this summer, when it was revealed that police killed a black man there, and protests erupted for several days.

This issue has been one that our colleagues at Rocky Mountain Public Television have been reporting in their own community.

As John Ferrugia reports from Denver, law enforcement officers are often on the front lines of dealing with mental illness. And the criminal justice system is the path for access to treatment.