In Denmark, Auschwitz survivors lament the rise of anti-Semitism

Amna Nawaz:

Seventy-five years after Soviet troops liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp, anti-Semitism is on the rise across the world.

Over the last decade, hate speech, harassment and violent attacks targeting Jews increased significantly throughout Europe. Even Denmark, a country that historically resisted anti-Semitic sentiment, has seen a resurgence of neo-Nazi movements.

As part of our coverage of this 75th anniversary, special correspondent Malcolm Brabant went to Denmark to meet a Jewish survivor of Auschwitz.