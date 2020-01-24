In final opening arguments, House managers turn to obstruction of Congress charge

Lisa Desjardins:

That's right.

From our spot above the Senate chamber, generally above the Republican side of the chamber, I have to tell you, Judy, I saw for the first time today every single senator taking notes or looking through the graphic presentation in paper form that Democrats had given out.

Up until today, Republicans had been given the choice whether to get that presentation in paper form or not. Some Republicans have chosen not to look at it.

And I had seen several senators who were watching and listening, but not taking notes, not looking through any paperwork. Today, these desks are full of documents, every single one of them.

Also, Judy, didn't see a single senator nodding off. And I know that's kind of a funny thing to talk about, but these are long days. The desk are — the chairs are hard, as Nick wrote. And it's very common to see for brief moments senators nodding off. Didn't see that today.

I think this is an alert Senate. Why is this? Speaking to senators, there's two factors. I think there is anticipation of the president's side presenting his case very soon, and people are focusing on getting ready, preparing for that.

I also think there is a lot of consideration of the questions senators will get to ask once the president rests his case in his opening statements, and senators are starting to hone in on that fact that they will get the chance to ask questions. They're trying to sort out what they want to ask.