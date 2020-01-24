With growing coronavirus outbreak, is China’s massive quarantine the right response?

William Brangham:

Hospitals in the city of Wuhan, China, the center of this outbreak, are jammed to capacity.

Medical teams are working overtime, dealing with the rush of people, worried they're infected with this new coronavirus. Hospitals here have issued urgent pleas for additional help and supplies.

With the official death toll doubling overnight, and hundreds of new cases emerging, Chinese officials have now expanded their travel ban beyond the 11 million in Wuhan into 12 surrounding towns. That's about 35 million people, roughly the population of Canada, on semi-lockdown.

Council on Foreign Relations: Restricting train and air travel.

Thomas Bollyky is the director of the Global Health Program at the Council on Foreign Relations, and author of "Plagues and the Paradox of Progress."