In George Floyd’s death, Michael Brown Sr. sees history repeat itself

Michael Brown Sr.:

I was riding in the car, and I heard it over the radio. And right then, I was happy for the family.

But I know it's not satisfying for that family, because they still lost their loved one. People that lost that type of way, we're not satisfied. Until we start to change the policies in different cities, some people will get justice, some people won't.

So that's what we're working on, changing some things here in Missouri, so another family won't have to go through this. I still got little, small children. I don't want them to go through nothing like that. I don't even think I'd be able to take that again.

So it's all about the community and families, trying to make better things for families to be able to walk down the street, drive their car without being harassed or killed.