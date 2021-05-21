WATCH LIVE: Race Matters — America After George Floyd | A PBS NewsHour Special

One year after the police killing of George Floyd, where does America go from here?

In the special “Race Matters: America after George Floyd,” PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff and our reporters talk to people and experts across the country about the lasting effects of systemic racism, the lingering distrust between communities of color and law enforcement, the trauma that remains for so many and what the future looks like.

The special is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, May 25 at 10 p.m. ET. Watch the stream live in the player above.

The special will include a look at how the country is grappling with racial inequities through the lens of three cities. With them and a series of experts, we’ll discuss what has changed over the last year and what still needs to be done to create a more equitable future.