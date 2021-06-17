What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

In Louisiana, government skepticism is hurting vaccination rates. Will incentives help?

PBS NewsHour

While COVID-19 vaccination rates in some parts of the country are approaching nearly 70%, other areas are seeing rates flatten or even decline. As William Brangham reports, vaccinations in the southern U.S. have been especially slow, with no southern state having yet topped 40%. Dr. Joseph Kanter, an emergency physician in Louisiana, and the state's top medical official, joins us to explore why.

