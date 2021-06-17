Thursday on the NewsHour, the Affordable Care Act survives a third major Supreme Court argument. We talk to the secretary of health and human services about the challenges still ahead. Then, counterterrorism forces in Iraq search for remnants of the Islamic State — with civilians often caught in the middle. And, we examine the emotional toll gun violence takes on youth who have lost a loved one.
Thursday on the NewsHour...
Listen to the BroadcastSubscribe to the Full Show Podcast
Segments From This Episode
-
Why Victoria’s Secret is ditching its ‘Angels’5 min
-
Biden to build on ‘Obamacare’ after Supreme Court tosses GOP lawsuit, Sec. Becerra says8 min
-
In Louisiana, government skepticism is hurting vaccination rates. Will incentives help?5 min
-
Two children lost loved ones to gun violence. They’re now each other’s ‘safe haven’9 min
-
The significance of Juneteenth, America’s first new federal holiday in decades6 min
-
News Wrap: Putin praises Biden as ‘professional,’ emphasizes cybersecurity cooperation6 min
-
Watch Iraq’s secretive counterterrorism unit track down and extract an ISIS fighter10 min
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.