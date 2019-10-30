Why minority representation in medical research is a matter of life and death

Judy Woodruff:

The country's diversity is becoming ever greater, but medical research that could benefit the populace is not keeping pace.

A recent review of government-funded cancer research studies found that all racial and ethnic minorities were considerably underrepresented. It also found that fewer than 2 percent of these clinical trials focused specifically on the needs of minorities.

There's growing awareness of the problem, and there are some new and promising efforts to correct it.

Special correspondent Cat Wise has the story.

It's part of our regular coverage about the Leading Edge of science and medicine.