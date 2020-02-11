In New Hampshire, Democratic voters confront ideological ‘identity crisis’

Adam Reilly:

I'd say, at the outset, that I think the reports that we have heard of a split in the Democratic Party and among the Democratic base between people who want to tack left and people who want to hew to the center, that's a very real thing.

I was in Derry today, which is a town that went for Trump in 2016. A lot of Democrats there said that they wanted a more reasonable, moderate approach. They were people who were voting for Buttigieg, Klobuchar, a guy who is voting for Biden, even though he said he wants to vote for Yang, but he thinks Biden is the Democrats' best bet.

But there are plenty of people, even in a town like that, where Democrats struggled last time around, who sees Sanders as their best hope. So this is not a media narrative that we're imposing on the race. This is a real thing.

The party is in the midst of an identity crisis.