What New Hampshire voters are saying about their 2020 choices

Lisa Desjardins:

Such a good question, Amna.

This crowd right here is hoping this is a victory party tonight. And I'll tell you, the mood is very high among Sanders supporters. And even some non-Sanders supporters right now, Amna, expect he will be the man to win tonight. That doesn't translate into votes necessarily.

But one thing that does translate into votes, of course, is this idea of getting out the votes. We have seen his enormous rally crowds, as you have said, Amna, but the truth is, much of those rally crowds, talking to them, have been people from out of state who are Bernie Sanders fans.

That has translated into a large number of volunteers. And today and over the past weekend, those volunteers have been knocking on doors, getting out the votes.

And I will tell you, I talked to many voters at the polls today. Bernie Sanders voters are two kinds, Amna, one, voting for him because they say he's a consistent politician, fighting for working people, and, two, those who say they're working for him, Amna, interestingly, I heard this a lot today, even though they're not sure he can beat President Trump, but because they believe in him.