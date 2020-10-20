In Nicaragua, supplying beef to the U.S. comes at a high human cost

Judy Woodruff:

When outbreaks of COVID-19 at meat processing plants in the U.S. slowed production, American wholesalers turned to foreign beef suppliers.

Beef exporters in the small country of Nicaragua were happy to fill that gap, actually ramping up production amid the pandemic. But this has come at a high cost for Indigenous communities, who are being run off their land to make way for cattle ranches.

A warning to viewers: This story contains some upsetting images of violence.

Nate Halverson of Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting is our guide.