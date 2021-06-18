In ‘On Juneteenth,’ author Annette Gordon-Reed explores how Texas’ history shaped her life

ANNETTE GORDON-REED, Harvard University:

There's this vague sense that slavery was there, but not that it was something that was embedded, that that was a reason — that was a big part of the republic. We're very proud of the Texas Republic, but the Texas Republic was a slaveholders republic, unabashedly, and there's no way around that.

It's in the constitution of the republic. And so that part of it gets hidden. And if you don't have that component, you really can't understand what's going on in Texas.