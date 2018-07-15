In Oregon, adult foster care offers support for the elderly

JOANNE ELGART JENNINGS:

Under new leadership, Oregon’s Department of Human Services has beefed up enforcement over the past five years. Adult foster homes with repeated licensing violations have been forced to close at a higher rate than previously and at a higher rate than other care facilities. As for Steve Larrance, when his mom Marjorie turns 100 in September, she’ll have spent 14 years in Carmel Durano’s care. I asked him if he was concerned about the abuse charge. Larrance said he still has full faith. He said there were many times his mother needed urgent assistance in the middle of the night and she was, quote, “attended to quickly.” He added that she always feels cared for.