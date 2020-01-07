In Pelosi-McConnell standoff over Trump Senate trial, who has the upper hand?

Steven Law:

Sure. A couple things on that.

I mean, first of all, I think it's important to point out that the rules that are now likely to be adopted in the Senate to direct the trial are identical to the rules that were agreed upon on a unanimous and bipartisan basis to control the trial in the Senate of the impeachment of William Jefferson Clinton.

And under those rules, there is no exclusion of additional evidence, no exclusion of seeing witnesses and taking their testimony. But it starts out on the front end with just receiving the articles and having the case presented by both sides.

And then, at that point, there is an opportunity, if it's deemed necessary by the Senate, to call witnesses to have additional testimony.

So, the idea that the Senate is against any potential for witnesses testifying is simply a construct of the other side.

The key issue here is simply, does the Senate get to decide its rules vs. others thrusting that upon them? And do we have a procedure that works?

And you asked a minute ago about the politics. I think most people outside of hothouse that is Washington just are probably viewing impeachment as a piece of overchewed gum. They have heard about it for a long time. A lot of Democrats have been talking about it since the president was inaugurated.

And I think they would like a process that works expeditiously to bring this to whatever conclusion needs to be brought to. And I think the speaker made a miscalculation, deciding to try sort of a theatrical exercise. I'm going to hold back the articles of impeachment until I get what I want out of the Senate.

And now that I think that's starting to fall apart, I think that move is starting to look smaller and more political than I think she wanted it to be.