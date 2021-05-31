In telling the history of war, this Massachusetts museum hopes to prevent future conflict

Amna Nawaz:

And now a look at one of the newest museums in the town of Stow, Massachusetts, housed in a space the size of an airplane hangar.

It's home to some 50 fully restored tanks and armored vehicles. But the American Heritage Museum has a mission of remembrance, not glorification.

Special correspondent Jared Bowen of PBS station GBH in Boston has this story, part of our arts and culture series, Canvas.