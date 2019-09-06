In the Bahamas, ‘slow’ government response leaves residents turning to strangers for help

John Yang:

And for some, Dorian is still a threat in the making. Warnings and watches have now been posted from Delaware to Nova Scotia, Canada as the hurricane drives Northeast.

Here on the edge of the Nassau Airport, these two big air-conditioned tents being set up as a transition center for evacuees from Grand Bahama Island and Abaco. This is not a government operation. This is being done by private citizens, local charities, local civic groups and NGOs.

Inside are clean clothes if people need them, food and water if they need them, baby supplies if they need them, cushions to lie on, all the things, in short, that the people we talked to earlier today outside the government evacuation center in Nassau say they wish they had there.

Most importantly, according to the people we talked to outside the government center, inside are people for people to help them find places to live in case they don't have friends or families here in Nassau.

They're reaching out to real estate agents who rent out vacation homes here, to hotels who have empty rooms, to anyone who might have a space to offer.