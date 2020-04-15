In this quarantine art challenge, creativity begins at home

Jeffrey Brown:

There are no selfies being taken with the Mona Lisa right now. We captured this scene at the Louvre last year during the blockbuster Leonardo da Vinci exhibition.

Instead, a new kind of selfie with art is making its way through social media, an updated version of Grant Wood's American Gothic.

A dad and his home-from-school children in a loose version of a 17th century Italian painting titled Lot and His Daughters. Appropriate to the-moment screams.

The current call for recreating a work of art at home seems to have begun with a Dutch Instagram account called, in translation, Between Art and Quarantine. It was picked up by others, including the world-renowned Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, celebrated for its Rembrandt collection.

The result, playful recreations of old masters' paintings. In Los Angeles, The Getty started #GettyMuseumchallenge, inviting people to use digitized and downloadable artworks.

Annelisa Stephan is The Getty's assistant director of digital content: