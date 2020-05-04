In unprecedented day at U.S. Supreme Court, justices hear arguments by phone

Yamiche Alcindor:

It's a first for the Supreme Court. Justices normally hear arguments and in person.

The socially distanced justices, four of them in their 70s and 80s, took turns questioning attorneys over the phone. The arguments they heard today had been rescheduled because of the pandemic.

And there were the occasional glitches. For a few seconds, bad audio rendered Justice Stephen Breyer hard to hear: