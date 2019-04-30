In Venezuela, Guaido calls for military to turn against Maduro

William Brangham:

In short order, troops loyal to Maduro fired tear gas to break up the crowds. The sounds of gunfire echoed across the city throughout the afternoon, and a Venezuelan National Guard vehicle was seen running over several protesters who were throwing stones.

Today, President Trump tweeted: "The United States stands with the people of Venezuela and their freedom."

And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted, democracy cannot be defeated. National Security Adviser John Bolton joined in later.