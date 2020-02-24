In Weinstein trial, the most ‘complex’ testimony may have been the most credible

Elizabeth Wagmeister:

You know, what is really interesting is, particularly with Jessica Mann, she had a grueling testimony.

It took three days. She had to be taken off the stand numerous times because she was crying. At one point, we overheard her in the courtroom saying that she felt like she was having a panic attack.

And there was a lot of conversation about how complex her testimony was. Would jurors believe her? Of course, the defense, they brought up a lot of evidence of phone records, texts, e-mails from these women, but particularly Jessica Mann.

She had about five years of communication with Harvey Weinstein. She admitted on the stand, she said, yes, part of this relationship was consensual, but it was complex, he was abusive, and that does not change that he raped me on the day in March 2013.

So that was really the most surprising part of the jury's verdict, that they did decide to convict Harvey on rape in the third degree, which came from Jessica Mann.

So I would imagine that something of her testimony was very compelling to them. Maybe, actually, what his defense was thinking would not be credible with her, the fact that it was so complex, that could have actually worked in her favor, that the jurors said, this is clearly so complex, that there's something here. We believe this woman. She seems so credible, even though she almost seems uncredible.