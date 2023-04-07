Incarcerated people face heightened costs to communicate with families

Amna Nawaz:

For years, advocates have argued that incarcerated people in the U.S. are overcharged for basic phone calls.

It's a less well-known issue, but essential for prisoners and their families. This winter, a new law went into effect aimed at capping the price of those calls in prison and jail. But even as prices have come down, a new report is sounding the alarm about the escalating costs of essential non-phone services for video and electronic messaging as well.

Our communities correspondent in New Orleans, Roby Chavez, has been looking into all of this as part of our series Searching for Justice, And he joins me now.

Roby, it's great to see you. Thanks for joining us.

So, bring us up to speed on these prices. Why does it cost so much for incarcerated people to keep in touch with their families?