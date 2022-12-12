Increasing number of people in United Kingdom go hungry because of price spikes

Amna Nawaz:

A winter of discontent is coming for the United Kingdom.

Today, the first in what will be weeks of nationwide strikes began across multiple professions, from ambulance crews to border officers, all in protest of skyrocketing living costs. And as the days get colder, many are faced with a terrible choice, heat the home or feed the family.

From Whitehawk, one of the poorest districts of Brighton on the South Coast, special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports.