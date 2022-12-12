Double your gift to
December 12, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, a man accused of making the bomb that brought down a plane full of people over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988 appears in court. A hostage negotiator recounts basketball star Brittney Griner's first moments after being freed from Russia. Plus, a Kentucky jail works to break the cycle of recidivism that plagues inmates with substance abuse issues.

