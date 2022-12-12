Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
Monday on the NewsHour, a man accused of making the bomb that brought down a plane full of people over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988 appears in court. A hostage negotiator recounts basketball star Brittney Griner's first moments after being freed from Russia. Plus, a Kentucky jail works to break the cycle of recidivism that plagues inmates with substance abuse issues.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.