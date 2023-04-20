India will soon pass China as the world’s most populous nation

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Fred de Sam Lazaro
Fred de Sam Lazaro
Sarah Clune Hartman
Sarah Clune Hartman
Zeba Warsi
Zeba Warsi
Simeon Lancaster
Simeon Lancaster
Leave your feedback
India will overtake China as the world’s most populous nation by the middle of this year, according to United Nations data. Alongside its population of 1.4 billion, India's geopolitical and economic footprint is also growing. But as Fred de Sam Lazaro reports, fears are mounting that it's all coming at the cost of the liberal democracy the country has enjoyed since independence in 1947.
Watch the Full Episode
Fred de Sam Lazaro is director of the Under-Told Stories Project at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, a program that combines international journalism and teaching. He has served with the PBS NewsHour since 1985 and is a regular contributor and substitute anchor for PBS' Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.
Zeba Warsi is Foreign affairs producer, based in Washington DC. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism, sexual violence, social movements and human rights as a special correspondent with CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.
Support Provided By:
Learn more