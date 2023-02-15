Indian government’s crackdown on press freedom after BBC documentary critical of PM Modi

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Amna Nawaz
Zeba Warsi
Indian tax officials have conducted searches at the BBC offices in that country for the past two days. It comes weeks after India censored a BBC documentary that criticizes Prime Minister Modi. The actions against the British broadcaster put the spotlight on the dwindling democratic freedoms in one of the world’s largest democracies. Bobby Ghosh joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the developments.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Zeba Warsi is Foreign affairs producer, based in Washington DC. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism, sexual violence, social movements and human rights as a special correspondent with CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.
