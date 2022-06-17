Indian medical students face an uncertain future after fleeing war in Ukraine

Amna Nawaz:

More than seven million people have fled Ukraine since the fighting broke out in February, among them, nearly 80,000 foreign students, most from developing nations.

Although Ukraine is better known as one of the world's top agricultural producers, it's also become a hub for higher education. Indian nationals account for almost a quarter of all foreign students enrolled in Ukraine, most of them studying medicine.

As Fred de Sam Lazaro reports from New Delhi, they now face an uncertain future.