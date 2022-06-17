What European Union membership would mean for war-torn Ukraine

Jeremy Shapiro:

Well, the United States has outlined that the goal of the war is to protect Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They have further pointed out that they are not going to force the Ukrainians into any settlement. And I think that they mean that. But, as I said, the degree of U.S. assistance gives them the right to express an opinion on what the contours of that settlement might be.

And I think what they would want to be thinking about is, first of all, a status for Ukraine. The Ukrainians floated a neutrality status to the Russians in March. They would also want to be thinking about security guarantees that could be provided to the Ukrainians by the United States, by other Western allies, and perhaps by Russia, in order to guarantee that neutrality and to guarantee Ukrainian territorial integrity.

And then, in the most difficult — the most difficult area of all, I think that the — that the that they would want to be thinking about how to resolve the territories that are being occupied by Russia. There is absolutely no agreement on that front at all.

And I think it's very difficult to understand even what the U.S. could ask of the Ukrainians. It would be quite difficult to ask them to give up territory that is — that rightfully belongs to Ukraine. But one could at least imagine a formula that, while not in any way giving up Ukrainian claims, at least puts those territories into — to the side and allows them to have some sort of cease-fire, where they can then negotiate the final status of those territories.

It's important to emphasize that we're very far from that right now. And the U.S. is not asking the Ukrainians to do that and may never do so. But, ultimately, if the war wants to get — if we want to solve the war through a negotiation, we are going to have to at least start to look at those issues, even though many people think that it is wrong to even talk about them.